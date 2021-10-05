HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,538.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $6,538.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

