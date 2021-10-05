Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 12,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,528,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.