Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.57. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 395,326 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

