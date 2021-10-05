Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.