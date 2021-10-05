Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 692,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,480. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $111,791,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 85.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,744 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,105,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

