Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells $1,827,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HYLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $37.49.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
