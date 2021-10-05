Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells $1,827,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HYLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.