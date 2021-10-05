Hyper Finance Achieves Market Cap of $79,297.10 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $79,297.10 and approximately $36.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.