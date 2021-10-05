Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYZN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HYZN traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

