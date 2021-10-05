Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,803 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.