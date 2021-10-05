I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4,715.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00349989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.00820945 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,146,789 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

