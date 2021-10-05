i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a P/E ratio of -67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

