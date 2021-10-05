i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

