i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
