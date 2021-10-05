i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading 6.7% Higher

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.43. 6,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 132,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $778.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

