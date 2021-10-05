iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.71

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.71 and traded as high as C$72.92. iA Financial shares last traded at C$71.92, with a volume of 83,581 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.649999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

