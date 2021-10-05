ICHI (ICHI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.17 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00007914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $5.17 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

