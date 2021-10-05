iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 5,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 971,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.37.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

