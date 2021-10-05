Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.06. 2,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

