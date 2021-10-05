IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.97. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 126 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,116 shares of company stock valued at $838,405. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

