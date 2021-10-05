Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $105,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Identiv stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 62,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,039. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $435.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.