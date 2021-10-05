IFG Group (LON:IFP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.39

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.39 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.52). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52), with a volume of 270,874 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £203.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.22.

About IFG Group (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

