IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 504,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,235.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. IGG has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

About IGG

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

