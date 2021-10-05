IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.96

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.96 and traded as high as C$45.27. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.82, with a volume of 257,033 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.96. The stock has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

