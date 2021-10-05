iHeartMedia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 27,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the typical volume of 1,844 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 36,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

