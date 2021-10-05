IM Cannabis (IMCC) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IM Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.51 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.13

IM Cannabis’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IM Cannabis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 220 598 577 12 2.27

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 46.20%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

