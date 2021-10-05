IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMCC. Desjardins dropped their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.