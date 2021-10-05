IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.
IMCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.