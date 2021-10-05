IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

IMCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

