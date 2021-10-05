Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 156,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,992. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

