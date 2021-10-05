Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

