Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.42

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.42 and last traded at C$42.36, with a volume of 333041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.6599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

