Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $1.63

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $374,842.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

