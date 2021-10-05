ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.
NYSE ING traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 3,468,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
