ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 3,468,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

