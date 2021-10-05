Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 14.70% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $802,000.

TSOC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.

