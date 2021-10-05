Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.39

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1457596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 28.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

