Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASAN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. 1,469,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.50. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.