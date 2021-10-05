Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys 14,700 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00.

BNED traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 274,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,770. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $539.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

