Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys 19,724 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 19,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 59,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The company has a market cap of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

