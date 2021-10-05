Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Sells 2,532 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.