Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells 14,086 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total value of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61).

Milena Mondini de Focatiis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,161 ($41.30) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,481.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,253.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

