Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 16,739 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

ALGM stock remained flat at $$30.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

