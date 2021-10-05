Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 16,739 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.
ALGM stock remained flat at $$30.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
