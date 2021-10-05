Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $10,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74.

Shares of BB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

