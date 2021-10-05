Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells 3,722 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34.

Shares of BB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 335,785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

