Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 973,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CarGurus by 107,717.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

