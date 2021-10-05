Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 923 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 932,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

