Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalent stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. 931,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.