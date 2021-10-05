Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 24,363 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sean Maduck sold 637 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,740.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

CORT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 824,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.