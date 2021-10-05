Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 2,403,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.