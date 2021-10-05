Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 2,403,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
