Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 2,226 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. 1,286,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

