Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Everi by 262.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

