Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Everi stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Everi by 262.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
