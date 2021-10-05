Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 447,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,581. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.