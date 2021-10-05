Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 447,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,581. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.