Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 3,049 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.74. The company had a trading volume of 207,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $404.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $269,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

